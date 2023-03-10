DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) went down -1.78% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.78% at $70.82. During the day, the stock rose to $72.69 and sunk to $70.57 before settling in for the price of $72.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DD posted a 52-week range of $49.52-$78.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $477.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was +15.53 and Pretax Margin of +11.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Director sold 450 shares at the rate of 74.55, making the entire transaction reach 33,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,115. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Director sold 376 for 74.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,008. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,773 in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.20, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.50.

In the same vein, DD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.45% that was lower than 28.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.