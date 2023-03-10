Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) last month volatility was 14.56%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.00% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.1999 and sunk to $2.92 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDBL posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$90.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.15.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.90%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,592,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 822. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,387,940 in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$7.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$7.8) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in the upcoming year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, EDBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -43.64, a figure that is expected to reach -6.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

[Edible Garden AG Incorporated, EDBL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.44% that was lower than 189.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.