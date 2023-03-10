Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) last month performance of -54.61% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -20.62% at $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6636 and sunk to $0.4511 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$2.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6501, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5679.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.03, operating margin was -20.96 and Pretax Margin of -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1003.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.01% that was lower than 214.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.