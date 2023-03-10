Search
Steve Mayer
First Republic Bank (FRC) went down -16.51% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -16.51% at $96.01. During the day, the stock rose to $106.42 and sunk to $95.68 before settling in for the price of $115.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRC posted a 52-week range of $106.86-$174.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 17.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.26.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. First Republic Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.8) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Republic Bank (FRC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.61, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.59.

In the same vein, FRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.87% While, its Average True Range was 5.20.

Raw Stochastic average of First Republic Bank (FRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.38% that was higher than 56.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) last month volatility was 2.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe -
Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.34% to $30.09. During the...
Read more

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) average volume reaches $1.93M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) last week performance was -2.68%

Steve Mayer -
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) flaunted slowness of -1.21% at $464.91, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

