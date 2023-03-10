Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.17: Right on the Precipice

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.34% to $2.98. During the day, the stock rose to $3.01 and sunk to $2.96 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $616.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37609 employees. It has generated 889,705 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,207. The stock had 26.32 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.05, operating margin was +19.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.24% that was lower than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.