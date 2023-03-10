Honeywell International Inc. (HON) volume hits 2.06 million: A New Opening for Investors

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) flaunted slowness of -0.03% at $195.57, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $196.65 and sunk to $194.13 before settling in for the price of $195.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $166.63-$220.96.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $670.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $667.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $194.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.40, operating margin was +20.40 and Pretax Margin of +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Honeywell International Inc. industry. Honeywell International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President and CEO, SPS sold 5,420 shares at the rate of 214.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,160,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,343. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for 211.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,557,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 170,881 in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.51) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.90, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.16.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Honeywell International Inc., HON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.60% While, its Average True Range was 3.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.56% that was lower than 22.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.