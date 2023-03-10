Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.77 million

Markets

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.11% at $7.05. During the day, the stock rose to $7.58 and sunk to $7.03 before settling in for the price of $7.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICL posted a 52-week range of $6.99-$12.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $721.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.74.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12733 employees. It has generated 1,697,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 191,127. The stock had 4.93 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.23, operating margin was +17.11 and Pretax Margin of +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. ICL Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.97%, in contrast to 23.71% institutional ownership.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, ICL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.95% that was lower than 37.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

