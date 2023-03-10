indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.44% to $10.41. During the day, the stock rose to $10.915 and sunk to $10.28 before settling in for the price of $10.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDI posted a 52-week range of $5.07-$11.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.78, operating margin was -102.18 and Pretax Margin of -54.36.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 10.53, making the entire transaction reach 315,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,304,303. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 50,000 for 10.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 517,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,376 in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.45 while generating a return on equity of -15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.49.

In the same vein, INDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.85 million was inferior to the volume of 1.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.75% that was lower than 75.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.