International Paper Company (IP) EPS is poised to hit 0.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 08, 2023, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.46% to $36.82. During the day, the stock rose to $36.935 and sunk to $36.34 before settling in for the price of $36.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IP posted a 52-week range of $30.69-$50.23.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $353.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $346.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.81.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 39000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.40, operating margin was +8.17 and Pretax Margin of +7.14.

International Paper Company (IP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. International Paper Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 88.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 1,862 shares at the rate of 36.05, making the entire transaction reach 67,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,260. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,000 for 38.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,261 in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.23 while generating a return on equity of 19.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Paper Company (IP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.77, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.46.

In the same vein, IP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [International Paper Company, IP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.97 million was lower the volume of 3.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Company (IP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.07% that was lower than 32.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.