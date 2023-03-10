Search
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 09, 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) started slowly as it slid -7.38% to $2.26. During the day, the stock rose to $2.49 and sunk to $2.215 before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXRX posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$3.48.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -67.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $346.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s Director bought 16,173,800 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 40,434,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,433,261. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Director bought 982,600 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,456,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,303,814 in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3469.33.

In the same vein, LXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., LXRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.09% that was higher than 70.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

