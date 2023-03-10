Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.31M

As on March 09, 2023, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) started slowly as it slid -6.53% to $27.34. During the day, the stock rose to $29.18 and sunk to $27.33 before settling in for the price of $29.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNC posted a 52-week range of $28.61-$69.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -266.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.40.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Lincoln National Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s EVP, President LFD sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 30.79, making the entire transaction reach 46,185 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,336. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 37.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.8) by -$0.83. This company achieved a net margin of -11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -266.10% and is forecasted to reach 9.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.21.

In the same vein, LNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.17, a figure that is expected to reach 1.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lincoln National Corporation, LNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.87 million was lower the volume of 3.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.53% that was lower than 79.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.