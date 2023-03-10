LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) 14-day ATR is 0.94: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.13% at $21.82. During the day, the stock rose to $23.32 and sunk to $21.80 before settling in for the price of $23.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAMP posted a 52-week range of $15.37-$40.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.11, operating margin was -12.12 and Pretax Margin of -6.63.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 23.37, making the entire transaction reach 467,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,605. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L sold 10,000 for 23.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 231,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,605 in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.40 while generating a return on equity of -3.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.44.

In the same vein, RAMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.02% that was lower than 51.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.