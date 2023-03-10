Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.6805: Right on the Precipice

As on March 09, 2023, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) started slowly as it slid -7.25% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.8424 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$3.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1696, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6805.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 28.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.87, making the entire transaction reach 4,350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,683,745. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,080,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,683,745 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.42. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in the upcoming year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.53 million was better the volume of 4.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0929.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.77% that was lower than 84.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.