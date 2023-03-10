MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) flaunted slowness of -0.80% at $0.24, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.24 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEIP posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.06.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2887, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4075.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +96.97, operating margin was -185.48 and Pretax Margin of -133.80.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MEI Pharma Inc. industry. MEI Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director bought 81,500 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 18,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 105,750.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -133.80 while generating a return on equity of -116.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -51.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, MEIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0221.

Raw Stochastic average of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.83% that was higher than 108.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.