NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.12

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.66% to $18.01. During the day, the stock rose to $18.59 and sunk to $17.7715 before settling in for the price of $18.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$19.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.15.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

NeoGenomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.34.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.56% that was higher than 86.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.