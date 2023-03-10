NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) EPS is poised to hit 0.70 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 09, 2023, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) started slowly as it slid -0.66% to $73.76. During the day, the stock rose to $74.99 and sunk to $73.385 before settling in for the price of $74.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $67.22-$91.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.99 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.64.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. NextEra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 70.00, making the entire transaction reach 700,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director, Pres & CEO of Sub bought 13,200 for 75.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 995,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,230 in total.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.29, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.59.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextEra Energy Inc., NEE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.7 million was lower the volume of 9.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.29% that was lower than 29.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.