No matter how cynical the overall market is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.93%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.79% to $22.32. During the day, the stock rose to $23.095 and sunk to $22.27 before settling in for the price of $22.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$25.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $452.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 172648 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.33, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Group President sold 3,483 shares at the rate of 22.81, making the entire transaction reach 79,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,002. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Group President sold 11,221 for 23.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,164 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.56) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.65, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.92.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

[Flex Ltd., FLEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.80% that was lower than 30.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.