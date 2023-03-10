No matter how cynical the overall market is MoneyLion Inc. (ML) performance over the last week is recorded -5.06%

As on March 09, 2023, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) started slowly as it slid -7.38% to $0.62. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7064 and sunk to $0.61 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ML posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$3.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7278, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1319.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 556 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.46, operating margin was -25.53 and Pretax Margin of -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. MoneyLion Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer bought 7,055 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,328,838. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 1,400 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,690,171 in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MoneyLion Inc. (ML). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, ML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MoneyLion Inc., ML], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was lower the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0735.

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.72% that was lower than 102.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.