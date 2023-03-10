ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) average volume reaches $635.94K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.16% to $75.97. During the day, the stock rose to $77.35 and sunk to $75.76 before settling in for the price of $77.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OGS posted a 52-week range of $68.86-$92.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 10.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.72.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. ONE Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.83%, in contrast to 86.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 76.95, making the entire transaction reach 76,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,239. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s Director sold 800 for 76.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,264. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,019 in total.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.59, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.95.

In the same vein, OGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

Going through the that latest performance of [ONE Gas Inc., OGS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.40% that was lower than 40.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.