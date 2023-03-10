Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) last week performance was -41.77%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.53% at $4.60. During the day, the stock rose to $5.35 and sunk to $4.5101 before settling in for the price of $5.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.96.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 55802.44.

In the same vein, CDIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 494.54% that was higher than 265.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.