Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) last week performance was -12.21%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.92% to $3.02. During the day, the stock rose to $3.36 and sunk to $3.02 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBD posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$7.91.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $224.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 22000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.48, operating margin was -2.43 and Pretax Margin of -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 77.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director bought 17,500 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 50,358 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,419. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 358,286 in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, DBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.93 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.22% that was lower than 107.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.