Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) last week performance was 2.03%

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.13% at $215.85. During the day, the stock rose to $224.4061 and sunk to $214.65 before settling in for the price of $218.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $128.67-$339.92.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $225.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $254.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2821 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +19.42 and Pretax Margin of +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 214.62, making the entire transaction reach 965,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,500 for 203.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,524,357. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,102 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.83, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.93.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.14% While, its Average True Range was 9.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.54% that was lower than 55.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.