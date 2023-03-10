Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) last week performance was -3.73%

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.40% at $8.52. During the day, the stock rose to $8.9606 and sunk to $8.46 before settling in for the price of $8.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$12.44.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.75.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.41, operating margin was +16.12 and Pretax Margin of +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The GEO Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s SVP & Pres, Secure Services sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 10.99, making the entire transaction reach 32,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,373. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,500 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,779 in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.31, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.98.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.30% that was lower than 57.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.