Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) last week performance was -31.71%

As on March 09, 2023, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started slowly as it slid -26.32% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.1331 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5867, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5319.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 4.56% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was lower the volume of 4.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0477.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.05% that was lower than 247.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.