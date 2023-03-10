Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) last week performance was -3.07%

As on March 09, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $26.83. During the day, the stock rose to $27.19 and sunk to $26.53 before settling in for the price of $27.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $17.81-$29.74.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9660 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.90, operating margin was +4.86 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.45%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Co-President & COO sold 42,000 shares at the rate of 27.28, making the entire transaction reach 1,145,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,361. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 9,073 for 26.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 244,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.79, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was better the volume of 1.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.30% that was lower than 42.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.