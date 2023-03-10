Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) last week performance was 1.18%

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.34% to $113.54. During the day, the stock rose to $113.66 and sunk to $112.042 before settling in for the price of $113.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $50.20-$116.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.95, operating margin was -6.97 and Pretax Margin of -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CFO sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 108.08, making the entire transaction reach 432,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,970. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,383 for 109.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,342 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

[Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.60% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.41% that was lower than 41.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.