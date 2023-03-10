Search
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recent quarterly performance of -8.72% is not showing the real picture

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) flaunted slowness of -1.13% at $202.02, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $207.3043 and sunk to $201.56 before settling in for the price of $204.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $186.34-$268.64.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 92.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $222.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $235.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 198 shares at the rate of 247.13, making the entire transaction reach 48,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,158. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director bought 390 for 254.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,960 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $7.5) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.20% and is forecasted to reach 23.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 92.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.52, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.56.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.01, a figure that is expected to reach 5.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.81% While, its Average True Range was 6.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.47% that was lower than 35.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

