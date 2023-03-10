Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Moves -17.39% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -17.39% at $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4101 and sunk to $0.301 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$1.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4337, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3914.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.27, operating margin was -885.23 and Pretax Margin of -1430.22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 2,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,513. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,265 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1383.65 while generating a return on equity of -91.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.44.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0512.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.52% that was higher than 101.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.