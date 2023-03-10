Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is -36.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.83% to $0.98. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.9801 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCON posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.13.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 277.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5283, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9813.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 188 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.19, operating margin was -98.25 and Pretax Margin of +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Recon Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 277.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.27, and its Beta score is 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83.

In the same vein, RCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

[Recon Technology Ltd., RCON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.2009.

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.29% that was higher than 98.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.