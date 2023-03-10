Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.31: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.98% to $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.37 before settling in for the price of $3.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RENT posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$7.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $217.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Rent the Runway Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 8,183 shares at the rate of 4.51, making the entire transaction reach 36,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 529,811. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s CEO & Chair sold 7,737 for 4.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in the upcoming year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, RENT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rent the Runway Inc., RENT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.80% that was lower than 136.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.