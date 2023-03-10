Sasol Limited (SSL) Open at price of $13.89: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.97% to $13.77. During the day, the stock rose to $14.06 and sunk to $13.75 before settling in for the price of $14.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSL posted a 52-week range of $14.25-$28.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 326.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $627.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $540.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.69.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sasol Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 326.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sasol Limited (SSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.14, and its Beta score is 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, SSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32.

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sasol Limited, SSL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sasol Limited (SSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.20% that was lower than 48.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.