Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) volume hits 0.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.28% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.64 and sunk to $0.5802 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEEL posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$1.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8857.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.98%, in contrast to 28.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Director bought 16,000 shares at the rate of 0.61, making the entire transaction reach 9,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s official bought 66,667 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,281,546 in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, SEEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seelos Therapeutics Inc., SEEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0605.

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.88% that was lower than 101.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.