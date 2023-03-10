SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 27.25 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.87% to $6.09. During the day, the stock rose to $6.555 and sunk to $6.065 before settling in for the price of $6.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $4.24-$10.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $923.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $870.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.87.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 34.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s General Counsel sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 8.06, making the entire transaction reach 1,612,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,253,269. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 300,000 for 4.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,378,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,658,612 in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.06.

In the same vein, SOFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Going through the that latest performance of [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI]. Its last 5-days volume of 24.87 million was inferior to the volume of 38.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.95% that was lower than 62.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.