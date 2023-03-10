Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.02% at $32.00. During the day, the stock rose to $34.0779 and sunk to $31.99 before settling in for the price of $33.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPR posted a 52-week range of $21.14-$50.37.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18235 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.16, operating margin was -5.37 and Pretax Margin of -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s VP, Corporate Controller sold 685 shares at the rate of 34.45, making the entire transaction reach 23,598 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,182. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 26.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,145. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,641 in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, SPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.01% that was lower than 55.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.