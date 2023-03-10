Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.52: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) flaunted slowness of -5.74% at $3.61, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.91 and sunk to $3.58 before settling in for the price of $3.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $778.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Standard Lithium Ltd. industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.09%, in contrast to 19.32% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.60% that was lower than 73.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.40 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sana Meer -
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.41% at $39.94. During the day, the stock...
Read more

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) EPS growth this year is -29.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.09% to $8.21. During...
Read more

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.54: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.91%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.