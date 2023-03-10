Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Moves -11.97% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.97% to $2.06. During the day, the stock rose to $2.38 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLAP posted a 52-week range of $1.29-$12.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $287.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 41.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 627,200 shares at the rate of 3.02, making the entire transaction reach 1,894,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 779,514. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for 3.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 521,856. This particular insider is now the holder of 628,709 in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.93.

In the same vein, LLAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.96 million was inferior to the volume of 7.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 243.75% that was higher than 117.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.