TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) plunge -4.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.76% at $3.34. During the day, the stock rose to $3.675 and sunk to $3.34 before settling in for the price of $3.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$5.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -5.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $417.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.00.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.52, operating margin was +4.12 and Pretax Margin of +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 62.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 3.49, making the entire transaction reach 26,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for 3.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,722,450 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.61, and its Beta score is 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.45% that was lower than 59.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.