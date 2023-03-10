The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) 14-day ATR is 0.87: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.03% to $23.06. During the day, the stock rose to $24.055 and sunk to $23.055 before settling in for the price of $23.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $15.12-$30.26.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2182 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +10.50 and Pretax Margin of +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Director sold 4,770,000 shares at the rate of 26.06, making the entire transaction reach 124,310,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,326,090. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Director sold 4,770,000 for 26.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,310,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,325,990 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 487.59.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

[The AZEK Company Inc., AZEK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.96% that was lower than 53.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.