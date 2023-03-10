The Chemours Company (CC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.07M

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.13% to $32.72. During the day, the stock rose to $34.33 and sunk to $32.69 before settling in for the price of $34.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CC posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$44.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.07, operating margin was +11.88 and Pretax Margin of +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. The Chemours Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s President, Thermal Spec Solns sold 27,716 shares at the rate of 35.47, making the entire transaction reach 983,087 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,931. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol sold 22,142 for 43.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 965,170. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,038 in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.18, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.29.

In the same vein, CC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

[The Chemours Company, CC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of The Chemours Company (CC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.14% that was lower than 40.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.