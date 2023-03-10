The key reasons why Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is -10.08% away from 52-week high?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.59% to $32.82. During the day, the stock rose to $33.67 and sunk to $32.66 before settling in for the price of $33.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAM posted a 52-week range of $26.76-$36.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 384.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $398.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.54.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.13, operating margin was +66.45 and Pretax Margin of +66.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.88%, in contrast to 60.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s sold 970,000 shares at the rate of 24.53, making the entire transaction reach 23,794,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,311,712. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s sold 970,000 for 24.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,794,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,311,712 in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 384.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55.

In the same vein, BAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

[Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.