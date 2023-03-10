The key reasons why InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is -91.72% away from 52-week high?

As on March 09, 2023, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) started slowly as it slid -46.48% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $0.9975 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVIV posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$13.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$199.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$225) by $25.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20%.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, NVIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.01.

Technical Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., NVIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 94743.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 262.13% that was higher than 126.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.