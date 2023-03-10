Search
Transocean Ltd. (RIG) 14-day ATR is 0.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.20% to $6.66. During the day, the stock rose to $7.48 and sunk to $6.62 before settling in for the price of $7.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIG posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$7.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -2.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $726.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $669.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.27.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Transocean Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 222,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 70,994 for 6.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 483,469. This particular insider is now the holder of 482,813 in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, RIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

[Transocean Ltd., RIG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.68% that was higher than 65.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

