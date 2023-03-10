Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) recent quarterly performance of 36.07% is not showing the real picture

As on March 09, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.11% to $1.66. During the day, the stock rose to $1.82 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCFC posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$10.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.9475.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 466 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.24, operating margin was -103.35 and Pretax Margin of -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.90%, in contrast to 32.40% institutional ownership.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03.

In the same vein, DCFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was lower the volume of 3.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1598.

Raw Stochastic average of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.97% that was lower than 107.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.