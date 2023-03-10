Tuya Inc. (TUYA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.8075: Right on the Precipice

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.06% at $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.818 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$4.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $554.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $380.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $881.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3470, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8075.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3470 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.33, operating margin was -64.02 and Pretax Margin of -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Tuya Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.92%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.2130.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.54% that was higher than 98.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.