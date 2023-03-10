Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Unilever PLC (UL) last month volatility was 0.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.25% to $48.73. During the day, the stock rose to $49.17 and sunk to $48.665 before settling in for the price of $48.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UL posted a 52-week range of $42.44-$52.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 148000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.12 and Pretax Margin of +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Unilever PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unilever PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.41, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, UL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.16.

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unilever PLC, UL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.84 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC (UL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.45% that was lower than 16.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) went up 12.86% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.86% to $0.56. During the day,...
Read more

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) average volume reaches $2.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) flaunted slowness of -1.54% at $622.52, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) last week performance was 8.84%

Steve Mayer -
As on March 09, 2023, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.17% to $148.65. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.