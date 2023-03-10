Unisys Corporation (UIS) 14-day ATR is 0.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.23% to $4.38. During the day, the stock rose to $4.67 and sunk to $4.33 before settling in for the price of $4.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UIS posted a 52-week range of $3.93-$23.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.10, operating margin was +5.28 and Pretax Margin of -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Unisys Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 87,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,586. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 10,028 for 21.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,714. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,296 in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unisys Corporation (UIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.26.

In the same vein, UIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unisys Corporation, UIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.98% that was lower than 125.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.