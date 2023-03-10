Search
Shaun Noe
V.F. Corporation (VFC) latest performance of -4.20% is not what was on cards

Company News

As on March 09, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) started slowly as it slid -4.20% to $23.01. During the day, the stock rose to $23.79 and sunk to $22.90 before settling in for the price of $24.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $23.71-$60.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.86, operating margin was +14.38 and Pretax Margin of +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 26.69, making the entire transaction reach 400,305 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Interim President and CEO bought 10,000 for 28.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 284,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.61, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [V.F. Corporation, VFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.27 million was lower the volume of 9.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.90% that was lower than 52.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

