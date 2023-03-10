Versus Systems Inc. (VS) EPS is poised to hit -2.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) set off with pace as it heaved 11.19% to $0.67. During the day, the stock rose to $0.698 and sunk to $0.6027 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VS posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$23.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.7658.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Versus Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.54%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.93) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.90% and is forecasted to reach -4.93 in the upcoming year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49.

In the same vein, VS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.49, a figure that is expected to reach -2.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Versus Systems Inc., VS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 3.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1237.

Raw Stochastic average of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.29% that was lower than 271.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.