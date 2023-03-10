Search
Sana Meer
Volta Inc. (VLTA) 14-day ATR is 0.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

As on March 09, 2023, Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) started slowly as it slid -1.30% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8536 and sunk to $0.82 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLTA posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$4.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -315.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3335.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Volta Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 26.60% institutional ownership.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -315.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Volta Inc. (VLTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, VLTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Volta Inc., VLTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.09 million was lower the volume of 3.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0113.

Raw Stochastic average of Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.82% that was lower than 124.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.39M

Sana Meer -
PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -15.70% at $4.51. During the day, the...
Read more

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $795.73K

Sana Meer -
Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.01% to $0.22. During the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) as it 5-day change was -6.81%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) had a quiet start as...
Read more

