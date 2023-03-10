Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

WW International Inc. (WW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 11.24 million

Markets

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.44% at $4.94. During the day, the stock rose to $5.55 and sunk to $4.85 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WW posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$11.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.92, operating margin was +18.01 and Pretax Margin of +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. WW International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Interim Principal Fin. Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.85, making the entire transaction reach 38,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,302. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for 3.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,935 in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by -$3.29. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

WW International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.88.

In the same vein, WW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc. (WW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 280.21% that was higher than 132.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) 20 Days SMA touch -6.94%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) open the trading on March 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.81% to $3.28. During...
Read more

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) plunge -7.56% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2023, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Minim Inc. (MINM) Open at price of $0.1525: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) flaunted slowness of -5.36% at $0.14, as the Stock market unbolted on March 09, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.