WW International Inc. (WW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 11.24 million

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) started the day on March 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.44% at $4.94. During the day, the stock rose to $5.55 and sunk to $4.85 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WW posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$11.03.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.92, operating margin was +18.01 and Pretax Margin of +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. WW International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Interim Principal Fin. Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.85, making the entire transaction reach 38,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,302. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for 3.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,935 in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by -$3.29. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

WW International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.88.

In the same vein, WW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc. (WW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 280.21% that was higher than 132.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.